Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the first time in the U.S. presidential race, calling the Republican former president “tough.”

Musk, the world’s richest person, posted the endorsement with a video of Trump with blood on his face pumping his fist after multiple shots rang out at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to reports Musk is unhappy with the White House and accuses Biden of mistreating Tesla because its plants are not unionized

Ya Lübnan assembled a group of experts to discuss the 2024 presidential election race .

The experts believe that the focus of the next presidential election should be on stopping both, Biden and Trump from being elected.

They referred to a Pew survey which recently found that 63% of voters described both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as embarrassing.

This statistic starkly reflects the growing sentiment among Americans that the country deserves better leadership.

“In a nation brimming with talent and innovative minds, it is disheartening to believe that these two individuals are the only viable options for the highest office. It is time for fresh blood and new leadership to take the helm and steer America toward a brighter future.”the experts told Ya Libnan

Their tenures of both Biden and Trump have been marked by controversy and concerns that raise serious questions about their suitability to lead in the country in the future.

As President, Joe Biden has faced scrutiny over a series of gaffes that have, at times, called into question his ability to command the respect of world leaders. As a case in point is the lack of respect he gets from PM Netanyahu despite the fact that no president has ever done for Israel what Biden did .

Effective leadership on the global stage requires a steady hand, clear communication, and the ability to inspire confidence. Continuous missteps undermine America’s standing and influence, which is critical for maintaining the US position in an increasingly complex world.

Trump’s tenure on the other hand raised significant concerns about his approach to foreign policy and his relationships with authoritarian leaders. His apparent subservience to dictators like Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China poses a serious threat to America’s values and interests. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s 2019 testimony before the House confirmed that Russia had blackmail leverage over Trump during the 2016 campaign. This revelation alone is enough to question his ability to act independently in America’s best interests.

Furthermore, Trump’s disdain for NATO, an alliance that has been a key cornerstone of American and global security for decades, is reportedly deeply troubling. He has often portrayed NATO as a liability rather than a source of strength.

“This perspective not only alienates the closest allies of the US but also emboldens adversaries like Russia and China. The dissolution or weakening of NATO would leave America vulnerable, as these authoritarian regimes would seize the opportunity to expand their influence and undermine democratic institutions globally” the experts added

“The stakes are simply too high to gamble on a leader who does not recognize the value of our alliances”, the experts went on to say

the experts concluded that “America needs fresh leadership. Leaders who can restore faith in the US political system, bring innovative solutions to the table, and represent the best of what America has to offer on the world stage and the time has come to look beyond the familiar faces and encourage new, dynamic candidates who can rise to the challenges of the 21st century.