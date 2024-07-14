Israeli claims that Hamas brigade commander Rafa Salama killed in Gaza

File photo: Rafa Salama, Hamas’ Khan Younis brigade commander

The Israeli military claimed that Rafa Salama, Hamas’ Khan Younis brigade commander, was killed in an air strike on Saturday that also targeted the head of the group’s armed wing, Mohammed Deif.

The military said Salama was one of Deif’s closest associates and was involved in planning Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. His death, “significantly impedes Hamas’ military capabilities,” the military said. Hamas has not confirmed Salama’s fate.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 92 people had been killed, more than half of them women and children, and 300 wounded in the strike on the Al-Mawasi camp aimed at assassinating Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, the head of the Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. This is reportedly the 8th time Israel failed to assassinate him .

The Gaza ceasefire talks have been halted after three days of intense negotiations failed to produce a viable outcome, two Egyptian security sources said on Saturday, blaming Israel for lacking a genuine intent to reach agreement.

Reuters/YL