Condemnation of Trump rally shooting crosses party lines

Photo: Donald Trump was rushed off stage with blood on his ear and face after a shooting during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service says the former president is safe.

Republican and Democratic leaders, as well as some international friends and foes, expressed shock and relief Saturday night after an apparent assassination attempt at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Lawmakers from both parties promised hearings and a comprehensive investigation into the attack.

Notable officials, including former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, praised the fast action of the Secret Service and expressed gratitude that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee appeared to be OK.

“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said there would be hearings to investigate what happened.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement that there were many questions to be answered.

Obama, Trump’s immediate predecessor in the White House, shared the views of others who have held the presidency, writing on social media: “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

President Joe Biden said: “There’s no place in America for this type of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick.”

Bush praised the Secret Service for their “speedy response” to the violence. “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life,” Bush wrote on X.

The gunman was a registered Republican

The gunman was identified as Thomas Mathews Crooks, 20 and is from Pennsylvania

The FBI said it was working to determine a motive for the attack. One rally attendee died and two other spectators were critically injured. Trump was shot in the ear.

State voter records show that Crooks was a registered Republican. The upcoming Nov. 5 election in which Trump is challenging President Joe Biden would have been the first time Crooks had been old enough to vote in a presidential race.

AP/ Reuters