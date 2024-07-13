Musk donates an undisclosed amount to pro-Trump super PAC

Technology billionaire Elon Musk donated to a super PAC supporting the reelection efforts of former President Trump, according to reporting from Bloomberg.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, gave an undisclosed amount of money to the America PAC, sources close to the matter told the outlet.

The alleged donation comes just months after the tech mogul said he would not spend money on either Trump or President Biden as the two prepare for a rematch in November. However, Musk has shown more support for conservative viewpoints and politics in recent years.

“Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” Musk wrote on social media platform X, which he owns, in March.

However, The New York Times reported around the same time that he met with Trump and Republican donors in Florida as the former president’s campaign was attempting to “to shore up his finances.” The presumptive GOP nominee later confirmed that the meeting took place.

Musk has also suggested that he could endorse a candidate late in the race.

The billionaire has also been highly critical of Biden on X, including criticizing the president over his allegiance to unions and his immigration polices.

“Why does the radical far left Biden administration welcome violent illegals into America to prey upon your friends & family?” Musk said in a post on X earlier this year. “We are even warned by other countries that it is insane to make America a haven for their convicted criminals!”

America PAC is required to disclose a new list of donors on July 17, per Bloomberg.

The news also comes after Trump outraised Biden significantly in May, thanks in part to a surge following the former president’s conviction in his New York hush money trial. The numbers helped erase the cash advantage Biden had early in the election cycle, though both candidates still have a lot of money at their disposal.

The Hill has reached out to Musk, America PAC and Chris Gober, the treasurer for America PAC, according to the Federal Election Commission.