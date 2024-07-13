China rejects US bill that demands greater autonomy for Tibet

The agony of Tibetans is expressed in a wave of horrific self-immolations. More than 160 ethnic Tibetans have set themselves on fire since February 27, 2009 in a shocking new method of protest against Chinese state repression

By Asif Shahzad

China expressed strong opposition on Saturday to a U.S. law signed by President Joe Biden that presses Beijing to resolve a dispute over Tibet’s demands for greater autonomy, vowing to “firmly defend” its interests.

Biden signed into law on Friday the Tibet dispute act, which seeks to push Beijing to hold talks with Tibetan leaders, stalled since 2010, to secure a negotiated agreement on the Himalayan region and spur China to address the Tibetan people’s aspirations on their historical, cultural, religious and linguistic identity.

The law “grossly interferes in China’s domestic affairs, undermines China’s interests, and sends a severely wrong signal to the ‘Tibet independence’ forces,” China’s foreign ministry said.

Although Washington recognizes Tibet as a part of China, the law appears to question that position, analysts say. The U.S. has long supported the rights of the Tibetan people to practice their religion and culture, accusing China of human rights violations in the remote region bordering India.

Human rights violations:

Significant human rights issues included have been reported including credible reports of: unlawful or arbitrary killings, extrajudicial killings by the government; disappearances; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment by the government; arbitrary arrest or detention; political prisoners; transnational repression against individuals located in another country; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media, including censorship; serious restrictions on internet freedom including site blocking; substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association; severe restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, despite nominal constitutional protections voided by regulations restricting religious freedom and effectively placing Tibetan Buddhism under central government control; severe restrictions on freedom of movement; the inability of citizens to change their government peacefully through free and fair elections; restrictions on political participation; serious acts of government corruption; coerced abortion or forced sterilization; and violence or threats of violence targeting Indigenous persons.

Reuters/ Ya Libnan