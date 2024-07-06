Israel kills five journalists in Gaza in 24 hours

Photo: Israel killed five journalists in Gaza in 24 hours. Among those killed was was journalist Amjad Jahjouh , his wife, journalist Wafa Abu Dabaan, ( pictured ) and their son

By Mersiha Gadzo, Urooba Jamal and Umut Uras

Gaza’s Ministry of Health has said that 29 people were killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours as reports emerge that five Palestinian journalists were among those killed. Among those killed was journalist Amjad Jahjouh, his wife, journalist Wafa Abu Dabaan, and their son who were killed in an Israeli bombing on the Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip.

The “continuous cycle” of mass displacement of civilians in Gaza and people being in “survival mode” and “despair” must stop, the director of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, has said.

Other updates

Gaza’s police condemned the Israeli forces for targeting their personnel, which have led to multiple casualties in the south of the enclave, according to their statement.

Palestinian detainees in Gaza have testified that shortly after their release from Israeli detention centre, Israeli forces targeted the group by dropping bombs on them, leading to numerous deaths.

Hamas has given initial approval for a US-backed proposal for a phased truce deal in Gaza, dropping a key demand that Israel gives an upfront commitment for a complete end to the war, according to a Hamas and an Egyptian official quoted by The Associated Press news agency.

The reported compromise by the Palestinian group could help deliver the first long-term pause in fighting since last November and set the stage for further talks on ending the devastating war.

The two officials, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, told the agency that the deal will include a “full and complete” six-week ceasefire that would see the release of a number of captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

During these 42 days, Israeli forces would also withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza and allow the return of displaced people to their homes in northern Gaza as the second phase of the deal is negotiated, the two officials reportedly said.

Al Jazeera , news agencies