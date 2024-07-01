18 Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah drone attack on Golan Heights

Photo: Israeli firefighters battle flames in a field in the Banias area of the Golan Heights sparked by rockets launched from southern Lebanon on June 9, 2024. (Jalaa MAREY / AFP)

At least 18 Israeli soldiers were wounded Sunday in a drone attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah group on the Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the army said.

“Eighteen soldiers were injured, one of them seriously and the rest with minor injuries, due to the explosion of a Hezbollah drone launched from southern Lebanon,” Israel’s Army Radio said on X.

Earlier, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that nine people were injured in the drone attack.

Hezbollah later announced that it had bombed the headquarters of the 91st Brigade in northern Israel.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 37,900 people since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 356 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of clashes with Israeli forces on Oct. 8, according to an Anadolu tally.

The Lebanese group has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv’s onslaught on Gaza.

AA