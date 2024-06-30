Saudi embassy in Lebanon urges citizens to leave immediately

The Embassy of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon said on Saturday it was closely following the developments of the current events in southern Lebanon, Saudi Press Agency reported.

It stressed its previous call to all Saudi citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon, and urged citizens there to leave Lebanese territory immediately.

The embassy said should they need to, citizens must contact it in the event of any emergency.

The warning came as Iran on Saturday warned that “all Resistance Fronts,” a grouping of Iran and its regional allies, would confront Israel if it attacked Lebanon.

The comment from Iran’s mission to New York came with fears of a wider regional war involving Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

The two sides have engaged in near-daily exchanges of fire since the war in Gaza began.

It all comes as Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border strikes since the Oct. 7 attacks that launched the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza,and they have been escalating gradually.

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea this week as the U.S. positions warships to try to keep fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon from escalating into a wider war in the Middle East.

Peace is Lebanon’s choice: Mikati

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated on Saturday that Israel must stop its campaign in Gaza and cease attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported.

“We are always advocates of peace, and our choice is peace and the implementation of Resolution 1701. Israel must stop its repeated attacks on Lebanon and stop the war in Gaza,” the Lebanese prime minister stated. “And everyone must implement International Resolution No. 2735.”

“We are with our people,” Mikati continued. “The resistance is doing its duty, the Lebanese government is doing its duty, and our goal is to protect the country in every sense of the word.”

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 called for a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line on Israel’s border and the areas of Lebanon south of the Litani River.



According to the resolution, the armed personnel and weapons permitted in this zone are restricted to UNIFIL and those of the Lebanese government (Army) .

