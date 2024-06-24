Lebanon denies that Beirut Airport is being used by Hezbollah to store arms

Lebanese whistleblowers have come forward with allegations that Hezbollah is using Lebanon’s international airport in Beirut to store large quantities of Iranian weapons, a British daily reported on Sunday.

According to The Telegraph, the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group is using the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport to store a variety of weapons, including ballistic missiles, unguided artillery rockets, and laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles.

Lebanon denies reports

Lebanon Minister of Information in the caretaker government, Ziad Al-Makari, said in a statement: “We find ourselves facing news that has nothing to do with credibility, and whose purpose is to strain the atmosphere. Today, the British newspaper The Telegraph showed us an example of it in an article under the title: “Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at an airport.”

Al-Makari pointed out, “Out of concern for the security of the country and the safety of Lebanese citizens, residents, and expatriates, Arabs and foreigners, and based on the fact that the article contradicts the principles and ethics of journalism, and because its goals are not innocent, we address all media outlets and hope that they will not be content with denouncing the article.” Rather, it exposes the goals behind its publication in this specific circumstance.”

He urged “all media outlets to respond to the invitation of the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamih, to come to Beirut Airport at 10:30 a.m. Monday, and to verify with their own eyes the falsity of the allegations contained in the Telegraph newspaper.

UTA also denies the Telegraph’s report

The Lebanese Air Transport Association (UTA) denied, on Sunday, what the British newspaper The Telegraph reported regarding the presence of weapons and missiles at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

A statement issued by the union said: “The Telegraph newspaper reported to us news about the presence of weapons and missiles at Beirut Airport, without providing any evidence or proof, but rather mere lies aimed at endangering Beirut Airport and its workers, all of whom are civilians, and those passing through and from it, all of whom are civilians. “

The statement explained: “We hold this media outlet fully responsible for our safety (the workers at Beirut Airport and all its facilities, the passenger departure and arrival terminal, the aircraft apron, maintenance, and civil air cargo).

The statement added, “We call on all Lebanese, Arab, and foreign media to come to Beirut Airport with camera crews and check for themselves.”

An-Nahar Daily reported that its sources at the International Transport Association (IATA) said what was reported in “The Telegraph” about the union is incorrect, and the union did not make any statement to the newspaper.

Independent Investigation

Many in Lebanon are calling for an independent investigation of the Daily Telegraph’s claims since the Telegraph’s report raises fears that Rafik Hariri Airport, which is located only 4 miles from the city center, will become a major military target at a time when a large number of (Lebanese expatriates, the lifeline of Lebanon) are coming to Lebanon to see their loved ones