Tensions flare on Israeli-Lebanese border after senior Hezbollah commander’s death

Photo: Fires burn the vegetation after rockets launched from southern Lebanon landed on the outskirts of Safed, in Israel’s upper Galilee, on June 12, 2024. Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, and Israel have been trading near-daily fire since the Gaza war was trigged by the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel. © Jalaa Marey, AFP

Tensions flared on the Israeli-Lebanese border Friday amid intensified fighting between Hezhollah and Israel after the Iran-backed militant group vowed to avenge the death of a senior commander. At least one civilian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli air raid near the southern city of Tyr, the national Lebanese news agency Ani reported. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in Israel’s war on Hamas.

Summary:

At least one civilian died and several others were injured in an Israeli air strike near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon , the national NNA news agency reported Friday. Tensions are flaring by the Israel-Lebanese border after the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah vowed to avenge the death of a senior commander.

and several others were injured in an , the national NNA news agency reported Friday. Tensions are flaring by the Israel-Lebanese border after the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah vowed to avenge the death of a senior commander. A civilian marine was injured after Houthi rebels attacked a commercial vessel with anti-cruise missiles on Thursday

with anti-cruise missiles on Thursday US President Joe Biden on Thursday called Hamas “the biggest hang-up so far” to a deal on a Gaza truce and hostage release.

on Thursday called Hamas to a deal on a Gaza truce and hostage release. At least 37,232 Palestinians have been killed and 85,037 wounded in Israel’s war in Gaza, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry. Some 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people were taken hostage, with about 120 remaining in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Many have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.

Taleb el Abdullah, the senior Hezbollah commandeer who was killed by Israeli strike