US urges de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

An Israeli firefighter walks near smoke and fire following over border rockets launched to Israel from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northern Israel June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

The U.S. military on Wednesday urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon and said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday.

“We don’t want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.

Taleb el Abdullah, the Hezbollah commandeer who was killed by Israeli strike

Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation on Wednesday for an Israeli strike that killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.

