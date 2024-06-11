UN Security Council backs Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield votes during a U.N. Security Council vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by U.S.President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

UNITED NATIONS, June 10 (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council on Monday backed a proposal outlined by President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and urged the Palestinian militants to accept the deal aimed at ending the eight-month-long war.

Hamas welcomed the adoption of the U.S.-drafted resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to cooperate with mediators over implementing the principles of the plan “that are consistent with the demands of our people and resistance.”

Russia abstained from the U.N. vote, while the remaining 14 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution supporting a three-phase ceasefire plan laid out by Biden on May 31 that he described as an Israeli initiative.

“Today we voted for peace,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council after the vote.

The resolution welcomes the new ceasefire proposal, states that Israel has accepted it, calls on Hamas to agree to it and “urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition.”

Algeria, the only Arab member of the council, supported the resolution because “we believe it can represent a step forward toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire,” Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council.

“It offers a glimmer of hope to the Palestinians,” he said. “It’s time to halt the killing.”

