Iran approves six candidates to run for president, disqualifies Ahmadinejad and Larijani

Combined portraits of the six presidential candidates approved by Iran’s Guardian Council : They are : Saeed Jalili (top L) Alireza Zakani (top C) , Massoud Pezeshkian (Top R) Mostafa Pourmohammadi ( Lower left), , Amirhossein Ghazizadeh ( Lower C) , and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (lower R) .Six candidates approved by Iran’s Guardian Council to run for June 28 Presidential election

Iran’s Guardian Council, which oversees elections and legislation, has approved six candidates to run for president in snap elections to be held later this month after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Iran’s State TV reported on Sunday.

On the list are Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s hardline parliament speaker and former Revolutionary Guards commander, Saeed Jalili, a conservative, who was former chief nuclear negotiator and ran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office for four years and Tehran’s conservative mayor Alireza Zakani, according to State TV.

The list, announced on state TV by the Election Office spokesperson, also includes Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist lawmaker, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a hardliner and a former interior minister, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi a conservative politician.

“With the announcement of the final list of candidates, their electoral activities start officially,” state TV said.

The election is due to take place on June 28.

former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative, state media saidThe Council disqualified hardline former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative, state media said

REUTERS/ YL