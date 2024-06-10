2 more Israeli ministers and an army commander quit after Gantz resigned

Photo :Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot also resigned after Benny Gantz quit (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Israeli Minister Heli Trober of the State Camp party announced his resignation from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which is the third resignation today, after the resignation of the two Ministers in the War Council, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. Gants urged Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to also resign from Netanyahu’s government

Gantz’s resignation from Israel’s war cabinet is significant because his departure deepens the political divide within Netanyahu’s government, which is already strained due to differing views on the Gaza conflict.

Though Netanyahu’s coalition still holds a 64-member majority in the Knesset, the country’s parliament, his government will likely be destabilized by Gantz’s exit and face increased influence from those on the far right, like Ben-Gvir.

The centrist Gantz has pushed for a more measured approach than his peers, including a six-point plan for Gaza that emphasizes ending Hamas rule and establishing an international administration for the Palestinian territory. Still, he said Israel “will be able to vanquish any enemy.”

“Netanyahu is preventing us from progressing to a real victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart,” Gantz said. He said he would be part of a national unity government that includes all centrist parties.

In a letter shared to social media, Ben-Gvir said he demanded that Netanyahu let him join the war cabinet.

Avi Rosenfeld on Sunday also became the first military commander to quit since the war broke out in Gaza.

Rosenfield, a brigadier general, resigned in a letter to the chief of staff of the Israeli Defense Forces and said he “failed” in his mission to protect Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

“I intend to continue to take part in the investigations and the learning of lessons, to do everything so that what happened on October 7 does not happen in the future,” Rosenfeld said.

He is the second senior officer to resign after the chief of the Military Intelligence Directorate announced he was quitting in April.

News Agencies