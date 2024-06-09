European elections 2024 – President Macron dissolves French parliament

Millions of voters across the European Union head to the polls on Sunday to elect 720 members of the European Parliament, the world’s only popularly elected multinational legislature. MEPs decide which laws apply across the EU, from environmental regulation to immigration to security policy.

President Macron dissolves French parliament

French President Emanuel Macron on Sunday announced the dissolution of the National Assembly, calling for new legislative elections after his camp heavily lost to the far right National Rally party in the country’s EU election.

The first round of the election will take place on June 30. The second will be on July 7.

“France needs a clear majority in serenity and harmony. To be French, at heart, it is about choosing to write history, not be driven by it,” Macron said.

The decision to dissolve the National Assembly was met with disbelief by his supporters, with several people screaming “Oh no” as he spoke.

Supporters of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party celebrated as Macron announced the dissolution, leading to new parliamentary elections.

They sang “Dissolution, dissolution!” as they watched Macron’s address at an electoral event where Le Pen is set to take the floor.

EU Parliament election: First projection

100 seats selected, 261 more seats needed for majority