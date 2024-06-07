U.S. warns Israel “limited war” with Lebanon could draw Iran to intervene

PHOTO: “As flames engulfed communities in Israel’s north following Hezbollah rockets, local citizens and volunteers moved quickly to extinguish them. Meanwhile, the government was nowhere to be found ” Haaretz reported. The residents of Kiryat Shmona and the rest of the north have reportedly lost lose faith that they will be able to return home in the near future . last month the north of Israel threatened to secede from the state

The Biden administration has cautioned Israel in recent weeks against the notion of “a limited war” in Lebanon and warned it could push Iran to intervene, two U.S. officials and one Israeli official told Axios. The exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah that has been ongoing since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas dramatically escalated in the last two weeks, prompting some people inside the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Cabinet to call for significantly expanding the fighting against Hezbollah.

U.S. and Israeli officials said there is growing concern in the IDF and the Israeli Ministry of Defense that the situation in Lebanon is reaching a turning point. The U.S. and France have been trying to find a diplomatic solution to reduce tensions at the border but haven’t made progress yet.

Preventing an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah that could lead to wide-ranging destruction in Lebanon and Israel has been a key objective for the Biden administration in its efforts to prevent the fighting in Gaza from expanding into a much wider regional conflict.

But the Biden administration believes it will be impossible to restore calm to the Israeli-Lebanese border without a ceasefire in Gaza.

U.S. officials told Axios the Biden administration told Israel it doesn’t think “a limited war” in Lebanon or a “small regional war” is a realistic option because it will be difficult to prevent it from widening and spinning out of control.

A member of the Lebanese security forces inspects the damage around a building that was targeted by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese town of Wadi Jilo, east of Tyre, on June 6, 2024. (Mahmoud Al-Zayyat/AFP)

The Biden administration warned Israel that a ground invasion of Lebanon, even if it is only in the areas close to the border, would likely push Iran to intervene, U.S. and Israeli officials said.

One scenario the administration raised with Israel is that Lebanon could be flooded with militants from pro-Iranian militias in Syria, Iraq and even Yemen who would want to join the fighting.

Skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah along the border have been steadily escalating over the last eight months. Many of the Israeli and Lebanese villages and towns near the border are deserted.

More than 60,000 Israelis who were evacuated from the area after Hezbollah began attacking northern Israel on Oct. 8 haven’t been able to return to their homes.

Both sides increased the range of their attacks in recent weeks. Hezbollah launched drones and rockets against IDF targets as far as 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) from the border.

“[We] will continue to fight with strength and intelligence until the task is completed — returning the security and the sense of security to the North. This responsibility is clear and rests on our shoulders,” commanding officer of the IDF’s Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin said.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah attacks and extremely hot weather ignited huge forest fires across northern Israel that took more than 48 hours to extinguish.

The fires and growing public criticism of the government over the war of attrition in the north led to an emergency war Cabinet meeting on Tuesday night.

A senior IDF official said that the situation has been escalating since May because Hezbollah conducted more successful drone attacks against Israeli targets that weren’t intercepted.

At the same time, Hezbollah started launching “Burkan” rockets with 1,000-pound to 2,000-pound warheads that caused significant damage to IDF bases along the border.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday that the U.S. remains “incredibly concerned about the risk of escalation along the Israel-Lebanon border.”



“We have been engaged in intense diplomatic conversations and intense diplomatic negotiations to try to avoid that conflict from escalating beyond control.”

Escalation of the conflict “would lead to further loss of life from both Israelis and the Lebanese people and would greatly harm Israel’s overall security and stability in the region.”

No decisions were made in the war Cabinet meeting, but the IDF presented several options for expanding the fighting, including a ground invasion aimed at pushing Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force away from the border, the IDF official said.