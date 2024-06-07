Mayor of Gaza’s Nuseirat killed in Israeli strike

Mayor of Nuseirat, Iyad al-Maghari was assented in the raid that targeted a municipal building in central Gaza.

The Palestinian mayor of Nuseirat refugee camp was killed by an Israeli airstrike, Palestinian medical and security sources said Thursday.

Israeli fighter jets carried out a raid on the Nuseirat camp, in which five Palestinians including the Mayor of Nuseirat, Iyad al-Maghari, were killed in the raid that targeted a municipal building in central Gaza.

The Government Information Office in Gaza issued a statement regarding the assassination of the Mayor of Nuseirat, affirming that this represents a “war crime aimed at exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.”

The Information Office further held “the Israeli occupation and the US administration fully responsible for this heinous crime,” adding that “We call on all free nations of the world to prosecute the Israeli occupation in international courts and forums for its heinous crimes”

US expects ‘Israel’ to be ‘transparent’ about UN school massacre

The United States called Israel to make public the details of its bombing of the UNRWA school sheltering forcibly displaced families in Nuseirat in Gaza, which resulted in the killing of over 40 Palestinians, many of whom were children.

“The government of Israel has said that they are going to release more information about this strike, including the names of those who died in it. We expect them to be fully transparent in making that information public,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing.

Asked about the current situation regarding the ceasefire proposal, Miller said that the US has yet to receive any official response from Hamas.

