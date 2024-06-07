Hezbollah, allies trying to force Lebanese government to compensate southerners for war damages

Photo: Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary guard (IRGC) flags . Both bare a hand holding up a rifle and a globe

Lebanon caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan said in an interview on Thursday that ” It is a sacred duty for the government to compensate the families of the martyrs and the people of the south “regardless of what people think “

Mr Hassan represents in the cabinet the Amal movement which is headed by speaker Nabih Berri , a close ally of Hezbollah

Israeli forces have been striking targets inside Lebanon as they increasingly exchange fire with Hezbollah.

The exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah that has been ongoing since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas was a decision that Hezbollah made without consulting the Lebanese government .

In doing so Hezbollah hijacked the war and peace decision and since it is a militia backed by Iranian Revolutionary Guard ( IRGC) it is up to Iran to compensate the people in the south according to a political analyst.

The IRGC’s ties to armed groups in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian territories, the Houthis in Yemen and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq help Iran project influence and power. Answering directly to the supreme leader, the corps is also influential in domestic politics, and many senior officials have passed through its ranks.

“Neither the Lebanese people nor the government have anything to do with the war between Hezbollah and Israel , “Ali Hussein a Lebanese political analyst told Ya Libnan

Mr Hassan claimed that the ” Resistance” ( meaning Hezbollah and allies) are defending Lebanon.

But Mr Hussein told Ya Libnan” “Israel did not declare any war on Lebanon , it was Hezbollah that initiated the war to help Hamas , its Iranian backed ally in the war against Israel and in order to increase Iran’s influence in the region “”

Mr Hussein went on to say: “The same situation occurred in 2006 when Hezbollah initiated the attacks against Israel . Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah vowed in a televised speech that the south will be rebuilt with Iranian ” Halal” funds after the war ends. “

” Iran did not contribute anything to wards rebuilding the south. It was the Arab Gulf states that undertook to rebuild it .” The Mr Hussein added

“This time around the Gulf states will reportedly be extremely reluctant in contributing any funds for rebuilding the south “, Mr Hussein concluded