Netanyahu disagrees with Biden’s truce plan,calls it incomplete

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu views a plan for a hostage release deal in Gaza presented by US President Joe Biden as a “partial” outline, a government spokesman said Monday. “The claims that we have agreed to a ceasefire without our conditions being met are incorrect,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying in a separate statement issued by his office. “The war will be stopped for the purpose of returning hostages and then we will proceed with other discussions,” spokesperson David Mencer quoted Netanyahu as saying, in what appeared a reiteration of Israel’s refusal to call off the offensive against Hamas entirely before the group is destroyed.
Summary:
- Some 55 percent of all structures in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or damaged since the war erupted eight months ago, according to a preliminary satellite analysis by the UN.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called top Israeli officials Sunday to discuss a proposed deal for a truce in Gaza, the State Department said. Blinken spoke with war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, according to statements.
- Forced displacement has pushed more than a million people away from the Gazan city of Rafah, the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said on Monday.
- At least 36,479 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed and 82,777 wounded in Israel’s war in Gaza, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry. Some 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.
- Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia said on Monday it had launched a squadron of drones towards the headquarters of the Israel military’s Galilee formation.
- Lebanese official media said Israeli strikes on a car and a motorcycle in the country’s south killed two people Monday, with cross-border clashes intensifying in recent days.
- A far-right Israeli coalition partner Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday of trying to “whitewash” a deal to wind down the Gaza war that is being advanced by US President Joe Biden, and repeated a threat to quit the government. He told his parliamentary faction that Netanyahu invited him to read the proposal, but the premier’s aides twice failed to produce the document. Any plan must entail toppling Hamas, he said.
- Israeli PM Netanyahu has so far failed to achieve any of his declared objectives. He was neither able to free the hostages nor destroy Hamas.
- His main objective according to experts is to prolong the war, because the jail awaits him as soon as the war is over
- France24/ News Agencies
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.