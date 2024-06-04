Netanyahu disagrees with Biden’s truce plan,calls it incomplete

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu views a plan for a hostage release deal in Gaza presented by US President Joe Biden as a “partial” outline, a government spokesman said Monday. “The claims that we have agreed to a ceasefire without our conditions being met are incorrect,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying in a separate statement issued by his office. “The war will be stopped for the purpose of returning hostages and then we will proceed with other discussions,” spokesperson David Mencer quoted Netanyahu as saying, in what appeared a reiteration of Israel’s refusal to call off the offensive against Hamas entirely before the group is destroyed.

