Outraged Pro-Palestine protesters set the Israeli embassy in Mexico City on fire

Outraged pro-Palestine demonstrators reportedly set the Israeli embassy in Mexico City on fire using Molotov cocktails as they denounced the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza

The protesters participated in the “Urgent action for Rafah” and voiced their outrage over the Israeli massacre of displaced Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza in which at least 45 Palestinians mainly women and children were killed and hundreds injured

The Mexican riot Police fired tear gas at the protesters as they rallied outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico’s capital. Confrontation with the police was sparked as some protesters sought to break down barriers preventing them from reaching the diplomatic mission.

Protesters covered their faces and threw stones at riot police blocking their path to the complex in the city’s Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.