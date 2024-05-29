Geagea calls on Lebanon govt. to reverse its decision to pay 93 billion LL in war damages

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday called on the government to reverse its decision to pay 93 billion Lebanese Liras in compensation to those affected by the Israeli-Hezbollah war in south Lebanon.

“We are living the suffering of the south’s residents every day and we are daily living the plight of the destroyed villages, all because of a decision taken unilaterally by Hezbollah when it started military operations in the south under the excuse of supporting Gaza,” Geagea said in a statement.

“The same government that announced with the beginning of military operations that it did not take that decision has now decided to pay LBP 93 billion LL as a compensation to those affected by the war in the south,” Geagea said.

“The 93 billion Lebanese Liras are taxes and fees collected from the Lebanese people the majority of which is opposed to Hezbollah’s war with israel LF leader added.

Cabinet’s decision goes against the aspirations and will of the majority of the Lebanese people,” Geagea added, noting that his rejection is “not targeted against the agonizing people or those whose homes were destroyed,” but rather against “those who hijacked the decisions of the people and the state,” in a clear reference to the iran-backed Hezbollah militant group..

He also warned that the cabinet’s decision encourages Hezbollah to wage further wars that are destructive to Lebanon.”

Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has traded regular cross-border fire with Israel since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel which triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has recently stepped up its cross-border attacks, which it says are in support of its ally Hamas in Gaza. Israel responded with strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.

At least 440 people in Lebanon have been killed since October 8 . The majority of of the people that have been killed is Hezbollah fighter but about 84 civilians have also been killed according to AFP . In addition , the Israeli counter attacks caused substancial material damage in the southern border villages.

Israel says 14 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed on its side of the border.