At least 8 killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon in deadliest attack since Oct.8



At least eight people were killed by Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, in one of the deadliest periods since hostilities broke out between Israel and Hezbollah on the Lebanese border on October 8.

Lebanese official media said one of the strikes on Monday outside a hospital in south Lebanon killed one person and wounded others.

“An enemy drone” targeted “a motorcycle near the Salah Ghandour hospital in the town of Bint Jbeil”, killing one person and wounding others, the state-run National News Agency said.

Hezbollah announced that five of its fighters died from Israeli strikes on Sunday. It responded by firing dozens of Katyusha rockets into northern Israel.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel killed seven members of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Israeli strikes hit motorbikes in three southern Lebanese border villages, with two people dead in Houla, two “civilians” killed in Aita Al Shaab, and casualties also reported in Naqoura on the coast, the NNA said on Sunday.

The agency reported Israeli strikes on other southern areas and several fires caused by bombardments, including a blaze it said was caused by incendiary phosphorus rounds.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said it treated a “40-year-old male with light blast injuries” after warning sirens went off in the Kiryat Shimona area.

More than 300 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in the conflict, the worst between the Lebanese armed movement and Israel since a month-long war in 2006.

Hezbollah says it is carrying out attacks in support of its ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah,, also a powerful Lebanese political party, said it would not let up in hostilities until Israel ceases its siege of Gaza.

The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, significantly more powerful than Hamas, has gradually expanded in its scope and intensity leading to fears of a full-on war.