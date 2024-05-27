Egyptian soldier killed, others injured by Israeli forces near Rafah crossing

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike by IDF of a tent camp for internally displaced people in Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)



Egypt confirms death and says it is investigating the incident on the border with Gaza

An Egyptian soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces at the Rafah crossing on Egypt’s border with the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Kan public broadcast said no Israeli soldiers were hurt in the incident which left one Egyptian killed and others wounded.

The Israeli military said: “A few hours ago there was a shooting incident on the Egyptian border, the [incident] is under investigation, and dialogue is taking place with the Egyptian side.”

Egypt’s military confirmed one person was killed and said it is investigating the shooting.

Daily News Egypt, an independent English-language Egyptian newspaper, cited unnamed sources as saying Egyptian soldiers were “affected” by the Rafah massacre on Sunday, in which an Israeli bombing led to the killing of 45 Palestinians at a displacement camp.

The Rafah border crossing was seized by Israeli forces earlier this month as the military expanded its ground invasion of Gaza into the southern city of Rafah.

The occupation of the crossing increased tensions between Egypt and Israel, threatening 45 years of peace between the two countries, which had previously fought four wars.

The Israeli takeover of the crossing angered Egypt, which usually cooperates closely on security matters with Israel.

An Egyptian military source previously told Middle East Eye there had been “no operational coordination” between Egypt and Israel before the crossing was seized.

A week after Israel stormed the crossing, Egypt deployed additional armored personnel carriers and soldiers to its border with Gaza in northeastern Sinai, according to the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights.

Cairo has also refused to open the border crossing from the Egyptian side until the Israeli military withdraws, saying that operating the crossing was exclusively an Egyptian-Palestinian matter.