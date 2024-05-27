Mother of Hezbollah chief Umm Hassan passes away

“Nahdia Safiuddin”, known as “Umm Hassan”, the mother of the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the wife of Abdul Karim Nasrallah, died Saturday after enduring a period of illness.

In this regard, Hezbollah announced in a statement that the time and place of the funeral will be announced soon.

Funeral of “Nahdia Safiuddin”, known as “Umm Hassan”, the mother of the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon. The funeral was held on Sunday In Ghobeiry south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut. Nasrallah did not reportedly attend the funeral

Hezbollah called on its supporters and members to participate in her funeral procession and “to console our dear leader Sayyed Nasrallah” at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 26, at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Ghobeiry.

There was a lot of speculation on whether Nasrallah, who has rarely left his bunker for public appearances in recent years, would attend the burial. He reportedly didn’t.