Ms. Rachel experienced bullying after fundraising for children in Gaza

The creator of ‘Vital Kids’ has been making Cameos, or paid personalized videos produced by influencers and celebrities, and donating the money to Save the Children’s emergency fund.

By Daysia Tolentino

Rachel Griffin Accurso, the social media creator and teacher known as Ms. Rachel, said she’s experienced bullying online following the announcement of a fundraiser she launched for children living in conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip.

Accurso, who has 2 million followers on Instagram and 9.73 million YouTube subscribers, announced her fundraiser Sunday. She said “every penny” of the donations will go toward the child-focused humanitarian nonprofit Save the Children.

On Thursday, Accurso shared an emotional Instagram Reel in which she wipes away tears while describing the reaction to her fundraising efforts. She said she’s received comments accusing her of not caring about “all kids.”

“That is who I am,” she said in the video. “I love my neighbor; I love every child. Imagine for one second what a mom is going through unable to feed her child or give her child clean water or keep her child safe.”

She reiterated that message in her caption, where she wrote she cares “deeply for all children.”

“Palestinian children, Israeli children, children in the US — Muslim, Jewish, Christian children — all children, in every country,” she wrote. “Not one is excluded.”

The video has been liked almost 200,0000 times as of Friday.

Representatives for Accurso and Save the Children did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

