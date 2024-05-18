Hamas ‘rejects’ any military presence in Gaza as aid begins to trickle in

The newly built U.S. floating pier into the besieged enclave is not a substitute for land deliveries that could bring in all the food, water, and fuel needed in Gaza, US, aid groups and Hamas warned on Saturday

Hamas issued a statement on Friday saying the US-built pier off the Gaza Strip is no alternative to opening all land crossings under Palestinian supervision, adding that they reject any Israeli military presence on Palestinian land.

Trucks carrying badly needed aid for the Gaza Strip started rolling across a newly built US pier and into Gaza for the first time.

Friday’s shipment is the first in an operation that US military officials anticipate could scale up to 150 truckloads a day, reports the Associated Press (AP).

It comes as Israeli restrictions on border crossings and heavy fighting hindered the delivery of food and other supplies seven months into the Israel-Hamas war.

However the US and aid groups warn that the floating pier project is not a substitute for land deliveries that could bring in all the food, water and fuel needed in Gaza.

THe Guardian