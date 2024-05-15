“There isn’t ‘any doubt’ Netanyahu is perpetrating ‘ethnic cleansing”, US Sen Sanders says

United States Sen for Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again , saying that Israel’s actions in Gaza are “ethnic cleansing.”

Sanders reiterated his familiar call on CNN’s “State of the Union” to hold Netanyahu responsible for Israel’s actions in Gaza, pointing to the staggering death toll and the displacement of Palestinians in the region. He was asked to respond to the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests that have broken out on college campuses across the country and to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) remarks last week when visiting Columbia University.

“What I think the essential point that Ilhan made is that we do not want to see antisemitism in this country. And I think the word ‘genocide’ is something that is being determined by the International Court of Justice,” he said.

Many Israelis as well as Jews around the world recognize the unacceptable actions taken by the Israeli government throughout the years and criticize the Zionist ideology. Such criticism should not be interpreted as antisemitic

“But just as what I will say: I don’t think there’s any doubt that what Netanyahu is doing now — displacing 80 percent of the population in Gaza — is ethnic cleansing. That’s what it is. Pushing out huge numbers of people,” he added.

Sanders has repeatedly criticized Netanyahu for the ongoing war in Gaza and has opposed more U.S. funding to Israel. He also reiterated his calls for an end to U.S. funding to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“And now we’re looking at the possibility of an attack on Rafah, where people have gone to as a so-called safety zone. So, what’s going on there, again, to my mind, is outrageous. And as you’ve indicated, I strongly oppose U.S. funding for Netanyahu’s war machine,” he added.

The Hill