PSP official was shot along with 2 bodyguards and rushed to hospital

The director of the Karakul Druze branch of the Progressive Socialist Party was shot in the Al-Jamous area of the Dhahieh are , a Hezbollah stronghold south of the capital Beirut, and was transferred to the American University Hospital for treatment.

Until now, the reasons and the background of the perpetrators are not known.

Commenting on the incident, the Progressive Socialist Party affirmed its adherence more than ever to the state and its institutions, calling on the security and judicial agencies to take all measures, arrest the aggressors, and hold them accountable.

PSP called on the authorities to follow up on the incident it called for waiting for the results of the investigation following which it will act accordingly