Protesters calling for expelling Israel from Eurovision are marching through Malmo, Sweden

Billed as a feel-good celebration of European diversity under the banner ‘United by Music’, this year’s contest has been thrust into the political spotlight.
Protesters chanting ‘Free, Free Palestine’ and ‘Occupation No More’ marched through Malmo on Saturday before the final calling for Israel to be excluded from the competition. On Thursday pro-Israel supporters also marched in support of the Israeli contestant, Eden Golan.
Eurovision organizers have resisted such calls, but demanded that Israel tweak the lyrics of its original entry to remove what they said were references to Palestinian group Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
