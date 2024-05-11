Israeli strike kills one of the hostages held by Hamas

Still from a video released by Hamas showing hostage Nadav Popplewell, May 11, 2024.(photo credit: screenshot)

Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell has died of wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike, said Hamas’s armed wing.

Earlier Saturday, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades released a video showing a man in a white T-shirt speaking to the camera with a superimposed text in Arabic and Hebrew that read: “Time is running out. Your government is lying”.

In the 11-second clip, the hostage identified himself as Popplewell, a 51-year-old, dual British-Israeli national, who was captured during the October 7 Hamas attack.

An Israeli hostage families support group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, later confirmed Popplewell’s identity.

In the video clip, a bearded Popplewell had a black eye. He showed no other visible signs of injuries.

Popplewell was kidnapped from kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel along with his mother, Hanna Peri, who was released during a one-week truce in November — the only pause so far in more than seven months of war.

His older brother was killed in the October 7 attack.

AFP/

