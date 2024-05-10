Slovenia to recognize the Palestinian state

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob has initiated the procedure for the recognition of a Palestinian state

Slovenia has initiated the procedure for the recognition of a Palestinian state, the country’s Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

The move, which was announced in March, is being used as leverage to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

“The horrors we see every day in Gaza are inadmissible and must stop,” Golob was quoted as saying on the government’s X account.

“I call on Israel to put an immediate end to its attacks on Gaza and to use the negotiating table.”

The date of Slovenia’s official recognition depends on the ongoing negotiations around a ceasefire, but Golob said 13 June would be the latest they would push the recognition.

Other sates to follow

Four other EU countries are expected to recognize the Palestinian state Spain, Ireland, Belgium and Malta are reportedly expected to make the move at the end of May, according to their top diplomats.

News Agencies