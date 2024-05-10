Germany may join US in Israel arms pause. De-escalation is ‘order of the day’, its DM says

Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius ( R) met with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon during his trip to Washington. De-escalation is the ‘order of the day’ he said about the war in Gaza and hinted Germany may join US in pausing shipments to Israel

Germany’s defense minister, visiting the US, said he could “understand” President Biden mooting potential Israeli weapon exports changes. Netanyahu said the country would use its “fingernails” if necessary. DW has more.

Germany’s Boris Pistorius says de-escalation is the ‘order of the day,’ hints that some German weapons deliveries to Israel could potentially come into question

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says the country would fight on with its “fingernails” if necessary, following similar comments from the US too. But top military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a press conference. “The army has munitions for the missions it plans, and for the missions in Rafah, too — we have what we need,”

A larger-scale assault on Rafah has not really materialized to date despite months of warnings and threats from all sides. Israel did however launch limited operations this week in the east of the city as cease-fire talks hit another roadblock, renewing the focus on the issue.

Mediator Egypt calls for ‘flexibility’ from Israel in stalled cease-fire talks

The UN General Assembly votes later on Friday on recommending full Palestinian UN membership to the Security Council again after veto last month

UNRWA agency closes Israeli office temporarily following arson attack

