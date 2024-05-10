2 telecom company workers killed in Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Al-Nashra’s correspondent in south Lebanon reported that two Lebanese were killed as a result of an Israeli drone targeting a team of Touch Company workers who were carrying out maintenance work on one of the transmission stations in the town of Tair Harfa, accompanied by the Lebanese Army and Civil Defense

A source within MTC Touch said the strike hit a team that had been doing maintenance work in Tayr-Harfa.

“We lost communications with them because the station was hit,” the source told AFP, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“There were people from our team and from another company that does maintenance work for us, and there were also paramedics,” the source added.

Israeli jets and drones had targeted Yaroun and Tair Harfa as Israeli artillery shelled the southern border towns of al-Khiam and Blida and the town of al-Odaisseh with phosphorus bombs.

Hezbollah for its part targeted Friday a group of soldiers in the al-Malkia post and surveillance equipment in Misgav Am in northern Israel.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel in support of ally Hamas a day after the Palestinian militant group’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that sparked war in the Gaza Strip.

The group has stepped up its attacks in recent weeks, while Israel’s military has struck deeper into Lebanese territory.

On Thursday, four Hezbollah members were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in Baflay near the southern coastal town of Tyre, about 15 kilometers from the frontier.

At least 402 people have been killed in Lebanon in seven months of cross-border violence, mostly militants but also including 79 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 14 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border. Three of the soldiers were killed this week, one of them on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides of the border.

The leader of the main Christian political party in Lebanon blasted the Shiite militant group Hezbollah for opening a front with Israel to back up its ally Hamas, saying it has harmed Lebanon without making a dent in Israel’s crushing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

“No one has the right to control the fate of a country and people on its own,” Geagea said during an interview in his heavily guarded headquarters in the mountain village of Maarab. “Hezbollah is not the government in Lebanon. There is a government in Lebanon in which Hezbollah is represented.”