Progress reported over Gaza truce talks in Cairo but some points remain unsettled: report

Demonstrators in Tel-Aviv vowed to ‘Save Israel’ from Netanyahu in new protests and called for new election

The negotiations held in Egypt for a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip have seen “remarkable progress,” yet some points of disagreement remained unresolved, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News TV channel reported on Wednesday.

“The discussions continued from 10 am (0700 GMT) amid remarkable agreement, yet some controversial points remained,” Al-Qahera quoted an unnamed high-ranking source as saying.

Egypt has been exerting “relentless efforts” to maintain the negotiation on track, stressing to all participating parties the danger of escalation and failure to adhere to the path, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, Al-Qahera reported “Egypt is ready to deal with all scenarios.”

The Palestinian Civil Defense recovers 50 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza Apr. 21, 2024. The seventh mass grave was discovered today according to Al Jazeera.Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Egypt hosted delegations from Hamas, Israel, Qatar and the United States with the aim of reaching a comprehensive truce in Gaza.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in Rafah on Monday night, where more than one million internally displaced Palestinians have sought refuge since Israel’s offensive began on Oct 7 last year.

