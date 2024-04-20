Arab Americans call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for ending US military aid to Israel 

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee which is “the largest Arab American grassroots civil rights organization in the United States, ” is calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for ending US military aid to Israel

ADC is calling on all Arab Americans to contact their congressmen immediately and prior to the US Congress meeting today to vote on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

File: Injured people, including children in Gaza are everywhere and there is nowhere safe for children . Over 13000 children in Gaza are being displaced every day according to MSF. Children as young as five told MSF that they “would prefer to die.” The Gaza genocide has been compared to the Holocaust by Brazilian president “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children ”, he said

Demand an Immediate, Permanent, and Unconditional Ceasefire End Military Support to Israel, ADC told the Arab Americans and their supporters and blasted president Biden’s blind support for Israel:

File : Palestinian families return to their homes passing debris of destroyed buildings after Israeli forces’ withdrawal from parts of Khan Yunis, Gaza on 07 April, 2024. Nearly 2 in 3 homes in Gaza have been destroyed, says UNICEF. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency

“The Biden administration’s unwillingness to end Israel’s six-month long genocide in Gaza and the complete disregard for United States and international law, is a major reason for the dangerous escalation in the region we are watching unfold live. Longstanding U.S. policy of impunity & unconditional support for Israel is what has brought us to the brink of a much larger, and very deadly regional war. Enabling Israel’s genocide & regional hubris beyond Gaza is walking the region into total devastation” , ADC said in its statement .

Protesters against the US response to the Israel-Hamas war shut down a pair of freeways in the Bay Area during the Monday morning rush hour, including blocking traffic on the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

“We need to take action now and demand that The Biden Administration reverse course on its handling of the ongoing genocide and demand an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire. With over 34,000 Palestinians killed, and much of Gaza facing a humanitarian catastrophe the time for immediate action is now, ” the statement added.

File: Pro-Palestinian activists staged a protest outside 10 Downing Street in London . The International Criminal Court may be considering issuing international arrest warrants in the near future against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials for alleged war crimes, Israeli media reported

ADC urged its supporters to contact their congressmen to vote against the bill

“Take action now and tell our lawmakers and the Biden Administration to halt all weapons sales to Israel immediately. The U.S. plays a critical role in ensuring this does not escalate into a much larger war. The Israeli government clearly hopes the U.S. will fall in line and give it the cover, protection and weapons needed to intensify attacks directly on Iranian territory, and on neighboring countries, including Lebanon.” ADC wrote