Time for the displaced Syrians to return, Lebanon can’t shoulder this Burden indefinitely

File Photo: The number of displaced Syrians in many towns and villages outnumber the Lebanese residents. Lebanon remains a country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita and per square mile in the world.

Ya Libnan Editorial

The situation in Lebanon inundated with a staggering number of displaced Syrians, highlights the urgent need for action and resolution. With nearly 2 million Syrian refugees in a country of less than 5 million, Lebanon’s resources and stability are stretched to their limits.

The scale of this crisis is immense. Lebanon remains a country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita and per square mile in the world. To put it into perspective, if the United States were to host a comparable proportion of refugees, it would equate to over 130 million people. Such a scenario would undoubtedly strain any nation’s resources and infrastructure.

While Lebanon’s concerns about the impact of hosting such a large number of refugees are valid, the international community must recognize the unsustainable burden placed on the country. Lebanon’s economy, already fragile, cannot bear the weight of this crisis indefinitely.

The issue of repatriation is complex, with fears surrounding the safety of returning Syrians under the Assad regime. However, many displaced Syrians regularly travel between Lebanon and Syria without incident, indicating that blanket concerns may not be entirely justified.

Political refugees should be afforded protection and support, but it’s essential to distinguish them from economic migrants who may be exploiting the situation for personal gain. Additionally, corrupt politicians in Lebanon may be benefiting from the presence of refugees, further complicating efforts to address the crisis.

For a long time, the Lebanese government remained almost entirely disengaged from the management of the Syrian refugee influx, ultimately placing this power in the hands of local municipalities, who themselves, continue to lack the resources to deal with this crisis. In many of the Lebanese villages, the displaced Syrians outnumber the Lebanese residents.

Ultimately, a coordinated international effort is needed to support the safe and voluntary return of displaced Syrians to their homeland. This must include assistance in rebuilding infrastructure, ensuring security, and providing humanitarian aid to facilitate a smooth transition.

Lebanon cannot shoulder this burden alone, and it’s time for the international community to step up and provide the support and assistance needed to address one of the most pressing humanitarian crises of our time.