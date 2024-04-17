MP Chamoun announces the launch of preparations for the federalism project to save Lebanon

MP Camille Dory Chamoun announced the launch of preparations for the federalism project: The central sectarian system is an obstacle to Lebanon’s progress

The head of the Liberal Patriots Party held a press conference at the central house in Sodeco, which focused on announcing the launch of preparations for the party’s adoption conference for the federalism state project in the presence of allied and friendly figures and parties and party cadres.

In his speech, Chamoun evaluated the “centralized sectarian system,” which he saw as “standing as an obstacle to Lebanon’s progress since before independence,” considering that this system “was and continues to be a source of crises, wars, occupations, instability, and immigration so that it has proven to be a disruptive system based on quotas.” “It feeds on corruption.”

He pointed out, “In light of this reality, we see that the federalism system is the most appropriate and suitable for application in a state characterized by cultural pluralism, such as Lebanon, especially since numerous international experiences have proven the success of the federal state’s experience in a pluralistic structure, as it is a formula that regulates coexistence and diversity within one nation, and ensures respect for human rights.” All components, and befitting Lebanon’s location and what it stores, and the successes of its people around the world, were the party’s adoption of the federal state project as an option for the salvation of Lebanon, as well as the confirmation of work to fully crystallize it in an expanded general conference that will be held next June.”

The head of the Free Patriotic Party commented by saying “Federalism is the opposite of division”, calling on the Lebanese to be frank and constructive in discussing a formula that preserves respect, freedom, and rights for all components of this country.

Switzerland is a shining example of federalism

Switzerland’s political structure consists of the Confederation of 26 cantons . Political and legislative powers are distributed across these three levels in a way that grants each of them the greatest possible autonomy and brings a diverse range of political stakeholders together under one roof. Cantons act as constituent states and have their own constitutions, parliaments, governments and courts. Lebanon on the other hand has 25 districts ( Qadaa) which allows it to adopt the same canton System of Switzerland

In a country with different religious and linguistic groups, the federalism model makes it possible to accommodate both national unity and cultural diversity. Together with direct democracy, federalism is one of the cornerstones of the Swiss political system. Federalism strives to integrate citizens into the political process as much as possible.

To ensure that the 26 cantons are equally represented at the federal level despite their differences in size, culture and religion, each canton sends two representatives to the Council of States, one of the two chambers of the Federal Assembly. All 26 cantons have the right to launch a popular referendum on a piece of federal legislation provided that at least eight cantons express support for it.

The rise of Switzerland as a federal state began on 12 September 1848, with the creation of a federal constitution in response to a 27-day civil war.

Swiss federalism is widely recognized as one of the most successful and functional models in the world. This federal system, based on the division of powers between the Confederation and the 26 cantons, has ensured political, economic, and social stability in the country.

Federalism in Brief

Federalism has several advantages that can contribute to the stability and prosperity of a country:

Democratic Participation: Federalism allows for more direct and meaningful participation of citizens in local and regional governance. With power decentralized, decisions can be made closer to the affected population, enabling stronger representation and involvement of citizens in political life.

Adaptability: Federalism enables greater flexibility and adaptability to the varied needs and preferences of different regions or states within the country. This means that policies can be tailored to the specific local, cultural, and economic realities of each region.

Preservation of Diversity: In countries with significant cultural, linguistic, ethnic, or religious diversity, federalism can help preserve and promote this diversity. By allowing different regions to govern their internal affairs, federalism promotes respect for and protection of the cultural and linguistic identities of diverse communities within the country.

Political Stability: Federalism can contribute to political stability by creating a governance system that balances power between the central and local levels. This balance can reduce tensions between the central government and the regions, providing a mechanism for the peaceful resolution of disputes and differences of interest.

Administrative Efficiency: Federalism can lead to greater efficiency in public administration. With decisions made closer to the people affected, local and regional governments can better respond to the needs of citizens and provide effective and timely public services.

Balance of Power: Federalism contributes to a balance of power between the central government and local governments, preventing excessive concentration of power in a single institution or authority. This can help prevent abuse of power and ensure better protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens.

In conclusion, federalism provides an institutional framework that promotes democratic participation, cultural diversity, political stability, and administrative efficiency, contributing to the prosperity and cohesion of a country.

Time to save Lebanon. Let’s make it the real ‘ Switzerland of the East ‘

During its better days and until the early 1970s Lebanon was dubbed “The Switzerland of the East”, but unfortunately it lost that title after the 1975-1990 civil war and never regained it and, as long as the current corrupt and divisive political Sectarian remains in place it will never regain it .

