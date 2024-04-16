Israel weighs response after Iran attack

Iran’s attack on Israel sparks concerns of World War III and escalating tensions in the Region
Summary
- The Israeli war cabinet has reviewed military plans for a potential response against Iran, an official said. The cabinet remains determined to act, but it’s not clear if a decision has been made. Israel has vowed to “exact a price” after the unprecedented large-scale drone and missile attack.
- Iran and Israel clashed at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, with Tehran insisting it does not seek further escalation after it launched the barrage of 300 drones and missiles but warning of more “decisive” strikes in retaliation to any Israeli counterattack.
- U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said it was time to “step back from the brink” as a chorus of world leaders urged restraint.
- US President Joe Biden addressed Iran’s attack for the first time publicly Monday, saying he remains focused on Israel’s security, reaching a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, and preventing the conflict from spreading. Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching new strikes on Iran
- Iran’s attack on Israel was “legitimate” and “responsible,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Monday. Tehran is not seeking to raise tension but will take “proportionate action” to defend itself, he said.
- Meanwhile, Israel was set to take its first steps toward a ground offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah but delayed the campaign after Iran’s attack, Israeli sources told CNN.
- Fifteen bodies were recovered Monday from around Al-Shifa Hospital following the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the area two weeks ago, Gaza residents and medical crews told CNN. Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from areas around the hospital complex since the siege ended April 1, a Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson told CNN last week.
- Hamas has slashed the number of hostages it is willing to release during the first phase of a ceasefire deal by more than half, an Israeli source close to the negotiations said.
- In its latest counterproposal, Hamas offered to release fewer than 20 hostages in exchange for a six-week ceasefire, more than halving the number of 40 hostages that has been the basis of negotiations for months now, representing a significant step backward in the talks. Beyond the ratio of Palestinian prisoners, Hamas is continuing to demand assurances about a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and unrestricted access for Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.
(CNN)
