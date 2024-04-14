Iran’s UN envoy says military action against Israel ‘concluded’

By Benoit Faucon

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said that following the launch of the drones toward Israel, Tehran now considered that its retaliation for an attack on its diplomatic compound in Damascus to be ended.

“The matter can be deemed concluded,” it said. “However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched the drones and missiles in retaliation for “numerous crimes of the Zionist regime including the strike on the consulate section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and martyrdom of a number of military commanders and advisers in Syria.” The IRGC also said the attack had already hit certain targets inside Israel.

Israel’s military hasn’t confirmed the firing of missiles or the striking of targets inside Israel. The Israeli military declined to comment on the attack on the diplomatic compound in Damascus.

Shortly after the drone attack was launched, the X account belonging to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted remarks from a speech he gave on Wednesday. “Attacking our consulate is like attacking our soil. This is what is common around the world,” he said. “The malicious regime has made a wrong move in this case.”

