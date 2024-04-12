Indian foreign ministry advises against travel to Iran, Israel

India advised its citizens on Friday against travelling to Iran and Israel until further notice in view of the “prevailing situation in the region”.

The advisory from the foreign ministry came amid Iran’s threats to retaliate against a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy in Syria this month.

Countries including the U.S. and Russia have issued similar travel advisories for their staff and citizens in the region.

India’s foreign ministry said its citizens in the two countries should observe “utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum”.

It is feared that retaliation by Iran can widen the six-month old conflict between Iran-backed Hamas militants and Israel in Gaza.

The U.S. has reached out to the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Iraq, asking them to urge Iran to lower tensions with Israel, as part of its efforts to contain the conflict.

