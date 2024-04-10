UK won’t stop selling arms to Israel, vows FM Cameron

By: Siobhan Kennedy

With Ukraine under the cosh, a devastating war in Gaza and the present world order fraying at the seams, there was much for the Foreign Secretary to discuss with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on a visit to Washington today.

Lord Cameron used the opportunity to reaffirm the government’s position – that British arms sales to Israel will continue – and beforehand there was even time for a detour to Palm Beach, Florida to see Donald Trump, a man whose policies he once described as ‘divisive, stupid and wrong.

British PM Sunak has faced growing political pressure after seven aid workers, including three British nationals, were killed by an Israeli airstrike in the besieged enclave this week.

Three former Supreme Court justices have joined more than 600 members of the British legal profession in calling for the government to halt arms sales to Israel, saying it could make Britain complicit in genocide in Gaza.

Echoing the growing number of opposition politicians who have called for a halt to British arms sales, the three justices joined other barristers, former judges and legal academics in urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to change policy.

Britain sells explosive devices, assault rifles and military aircraft to Israel