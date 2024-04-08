The number of people reportedly killed in Gaza is ‘grossly underestimated’, says Palestinian ambassador

The number of people that were reportedly killed in Gaza has been grossly underestimated and there are still thousands of people unaccounted for, the ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UK has said.

The Hamas-led health ministry has reported more than 33,000 people have been killed in the region during the conflict so far, but Husam Zomlot told Sky News the figure was a “huge underestimation”.

“We are waiting for the worst because there are thousands of people who are still under the rubble unaccounted for. There are thousands who are missing, so this in the absolute minimum number,” he said.

While some Israeli officials have sought to cast doubt on fatality figures, a number of independent groups say they have proved to be largely reliable and broadly in line with those later produced by the UN and Israel itself.

Examination of data from previous Gaza conflicts – the Hamas-run health ministry’s counts compared with the post-war United Nations analysis – shows that the initial data is largely accurate with, at most, a 10-12% discrepancy.

SKY news

“We are always interrogated, always our story is disputed,” Mr Zomlot added.