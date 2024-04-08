Outrage in Lebanon over the kidnapping of top Lebanese Forces official

The coordinator for the Lebanese Forces Party, Pascal Suleiman, was kidnapped in the town of Al-Kharba in the Jbeil district when unknown persons blocked his way after offering his condolence to a family there. Since he was alone in the car, immediately, movements began to uncover the circumstances of the kidnapping and the party behind it, at a time when a boiling point was reached in the Jbeil region, fearing that Hezbollah was the one behind the kidnapping and that Suleiman’s fate would be similar to the fate of the forces official, Elias Al-Hasrouti, who was kidnapped and killed in Ain Ebel in the south months ago.

As the news of Suleiman’s disappearance spread, an atmosphere of tension and outrage prevailed, and calls were made to gather in front of the Amchit center affiliated with the Lebanese Forces Party. The parties in the Jbeil district also called on their supporters to be present in their centers to follow up on the case.

At a time when the security services began their movements to track Pascal Suleiman’s phone and try to determine his whereabouts, former MP Fares Soaeed commented on the incident by saying: “All confidence is in the Lebanese Internal Security Forces to uncover the circumstances of the kidnapping of l Suleiman.

In turn, the head of the Movement for Change Party, Elie Mahfoud, wrote on the “X” platform: “God willing, the disappearance of the young man Pascal Suleiman in the town of Al-Kharba in the Jbeil district is a planned act and a kidnapping operation… All reliance is on the Lebanese Internal Security Forces to investigate and trace him to uncover the truth as quickly as possible.”

This incident comes at a time when former President of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt made a surprise visit to Ain al-Tineh to meet with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, where his statement appeared to be a message to Hezbollah through his call to return to the 1949 armistice agreement, which, as he said, “if we read it carefully it sets limits on armament”, and this may be a start to end the border skirmishes , in refereence to Hezbollah involvement in the war with Israel .”

Some interpreted the timing of Jumblatt’s position as an indication that Lebanon was entering a stage of danger.

All Jbeil shops to close in protest against the kidnaping of Suleiman

The Lebanese Forces Party called on associations of Jbeil merchants, notables, municipalities and mukhtars to close all shops in Jbeil and the Jbeil region , Monday, in denunciation of the kidnapping of the son of Jbeil, Pascal Suleiman.

The Lebanese Forces Party all called on allied and independent parties and figures to stand together to denounce and repel any attack on public and private freedoms in Lebanon.

The caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, contacted the security commanders in the Lebanese Army, the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces, and Public Security to intensify efforts to follow up on the kidnapping of Pascal Suleiman. Mawlawi also made contact with the family of the kidnapped , stressing that the military and security services are doing everything necessary to uncover Circumstances of the kidnapping.

Suleiman’s Kidnapping rocks Jbeil district

The kidnapping of Pascal Suleiman rocked Jbeil according to un update by Al Markaziyeh . His phone was reportedly found in Mayfouk

Preliminary information irevealed that unknown persons kidnapped Suleiman in the town of Haqil, while he was on his way from the town of Al-Kharba, where he attended a funeral to his town of Mayfouk, four armed people riding in a white Subaro car kidnapped Pascal Suleiman by force at an intersection linking the town of Lahfez to the Mayfouk and Hail Roads . While the security forces were working to investigate the incident, it was later reported that the security forces found Suleiman’s phone thrown away in his hometown of Mayfouk. As a result, a state of tension prevailed in the town of Al-Kharba, and an angry gathering took place near the party headquarters in the region.

Several officials condemned the kidnapping

Lebanon’s caretaker PM Najib Mikati and Tourism caretaker minister condemned the kidnapping and caled for immediate investigation to find his whereabouts .

El Nashra