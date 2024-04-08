28 Israeli embassies closed over Iranian threats

Photo : Emergency and security personnel search rubble following an airstrike that hit a consulate building next to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria, on April 1 Iran vowed to punish Israel in retaliation for the attack. LOUAI BESHARA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

According to Israeli media, diplomats serving abroad have expressed their concern that their embassies will be the target of Iranian retaliation.

Tel-Aviv – 28 Israeli embassies and consulates have been temporarily closed because of threats by Iran and its proxies The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.

According to its sources, a “significant number” of embassies and consulates remain closed, and the decision to do so “varies by country and based on the level of risk.”

Iran has vowed revenge after Israeli war planes destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing at least 11 people, including a senior commander in the al-Quds force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iran’s leaders in Tehran described the targeting of a diplomatic mission late on Monday as unprecedented and promised a harsh response.

Posters depicting Iranians who were killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, are displayed at the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi in Damascus, Syria April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Firas Makdes

Iran asked the United States not to interfere in its plans for retaliation against Israel.

Mohammad Jamshidi, Iran’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, claimed in a tweet that this exchange occurred.

“In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warned America not to fall into PM Netanyahu’s trap: step aside so you don’t get hit.

In response, America warned Iran not to hit American targets,” Jamshidi tweeted.

Iran funds and trains its proxies in the Middle East such as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq, and the Shi’ite militias in Syria, and usually depends on them whenever it retaliates against any attacks.

But this time it appears from the threats it has been waging it decided to do it alone

Ya Libnan/ Jerusalem Post