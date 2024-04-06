Swissair cancels a flight from Zurich to Beirut over security concerns. Diverts it to Vienna

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that Swiss International Airlines canceled a flight between Zurich and Beirut on Thursday night after its experts considered that the security situation in Lebanon was “difficult to assess.”

The company affiliated with the German Lufthansa Group told Agence France-Presse that the flight bound for Beirut, carrying 138 passengers on board did not have permission to land back in Zurich overnight Thursday so was instead diverted to Vienna, SWISS said.



“In view of the latest developments in the Middle East… the situation in Lebanon last night was difficult to assess,” a spokesman told AFP.



“In order to gain time and to be able to properly assess the situation, they decided to take this step out of an abundance of caution.”

In Vienna, passengers were rebooked onto other flights.

“We hope for the understanding of the passengers concerned and did our utmost to get them to their destination as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

He explained that after careful consideration, the airline ultimately decided to maintain its flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, but it continues to monitor the situation “closely.”

