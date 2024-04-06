Hamas to head to Cairo for ceasefire talks. “something is beginning to move” in the direction of a truce

File photo: A Palestinian man ferries water at a makeshift camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 4, 2024. © Mohammed Abed, AFP

A Hamas delegation headed by the group’s deputy chief in Gaza will go to Cairo on Sunday for ceasefire talks, the group said in a statement on Saturday but noted it refuses to “back down” from a set of truce demands it made in March. Earlier today, the Israeli army said it had recovered the body of a hostage in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis who had been killed in captivity.

Israel’s army said on Saturday its troops recovered the body of a hostage abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attacks on southern Israel. “The body of the abductee Elad Katzir … was rescued overnight from Khan Younis and returned to Israeli territory”, the army said in a statement.

The Israeli military's killing of seven aid workers in Gaza has triggered unprecedented criticism from European leaders, who are stepping up calls for a ceasefire and in some cases halting arms sales to Israel as the war's toll mounts.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Saturday that information from Israel about the death of an Australian aid worker killed in a Gaza air strike was "not sufficient".

At least 33,137 Palestinians have been killed and 75,815 wounded since Israel began its offensive on Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. Around 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.

As the Hamas-Israel war reaches its half-year mark on Sunday, US, Israeli, and Hamas negotiators are set to be in Cairo in a renewed push for a ceasefire and hostage-release deal. FRANCE 24's chief foreign editor Rob Parsons says that Hamas's participation in the talks could show that "something is beginning to move" in the direction of a truce. Palestinian movement Hamas on Saturday said it refuses to "back down" from its previous demands for a Gaza ceasefire.

The United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, Martin Griffiths, on Saturday, decried Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza as a "betrayal of humanity". He called for a "collective determination that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humanity".

