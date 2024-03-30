Sen Sanders slams Biden’s approval of more arms to Israel. “No more bombs for Israel”

We must end our complicity: No more bombs to Israel,’ US Senator Bernie Sanders said as he slammed the Biden Admin over approval of sending more bombs and warplanes to Israel. “We must end our complicity”, he added

United States Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday blasted the Biden administration’s reported approval of sending more weapons to Israel.

“The U.S. cannot beg Netanyahu to stop bombing civilians one day and the next send him thousands more 2,000 lb. bombs that can level entire city blocks. This is obscene,” Sanders said on X, sharing the report of Washington Post.

Washington Post said the US in recent days “quietly” authorized the transfer of billions of dollars in bombs and fighter jets to Israel despite Washington’s concerns about an anticipated military offensive in southern Gaza.

The new arms packages for Israel include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, according to Pentagon and State Department officials familiar with the matter. The 2,000 pound bombs have been linked to previous mass-casualty events throughout Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

“We must end our complicity: No more bombs to Israel,” Sanders reiterated.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Nearly 32,500 Palestinians have since been killed and 74,900 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Ya Libnan/AA Agency