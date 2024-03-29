File Gaza is on the brink of a man-made famine

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to immediately allow the delivery of significantly more humanitarian goods to the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations’ highest court in The Hague ordered on Thursday that more border crossings should be opened for the transport of food and medical aid.

The court was responding to a request from South Africa in the ongoing genocide proceedings against Israel.

At the end of January, the court had already ordered emergency measures and ordered Israel to do everything possible to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Given the deteriorating situation in the war zone and the threat of famine, South Africa called for additional measures. The court agreed with this.

Decisions of the International Court of Justice are binding.

Since the decision of January 26, the “catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have continued to deteriorate,” the decision stated.

The judges particularly mention hunger. There is now no longer just a risk of famine, but famine has already begun, they said.

Israel must work closely with the United Nations to deliver aid, they said. The judges also included water, electricity, clothing and tents among the urgently needed relief supplies.

Israel was also warned to ensure that its military units do not violate the rights of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This also includes preventing the delivery of urgently needed relief supplies.

The Gaza war was triggered by a Hamas attack of Israel on October 7, 2023 which killed 1,139 . hamas also took over 250 hostages according to Israeli official tallies.

File: Injured people, including children in Gaza are everywhere and there is nowhere safe for children . Over 13000 children in Gaza are being displaced every day according to MSF. Children as young as five told MSF that they “would prefer to die.” The Gaza genocide has been compared to the Holocaust by Brazilian president “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children ”, he said

Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive killing over 32, 000 Palestins mostly women and children . In view of the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, Israel has come in for increasing criticism internationally.

