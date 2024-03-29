Gallant ordered to expand military campaign against Hezbollah

File : Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. An Israeli airstrike killed a top leader in the unit responsible for rockets and missiles launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon, officials with the Israeli Defense Forces said Friday.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed that Israel will shift from repelling to actively expanding military campaign against Hezbollah, and it will reach wherever is needed, including Damascus and beyond.

Gallant conducted a situation assessment on Friday at Northern Command and directed the IDF to “expand the campaign in the north.”

Gallant was quoted by Israeli media as saying: “We are shifting from repelling to actively pursuing Hezbollah. Wherever they are hiding we will reach them, including more distant places like Damascus and beyond. “We will increase the rate of attacks and expand our operations – that’s what I conveyed this week in Washington to Secretary of Defense Austin, to Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, and others – and that’s what I instructed the IDF at Northern Command.”

Ya Libnan/ News Agencies