55% of Americans now oppose Israel’s military action in Gaza:  Gallup poll 

File: A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

By Nadine El-Bawab

A majority of Americans — 55% — now disapprove of the military action Israel has taken in Gaza, according to a new Gallup poll, while only 36% of Americans approve of Israel’s military action.

The support for Israel’s military action has declined compared to late last year. In November 2023, one month after the start of the war, approval of the military action was at 50%, while 45% disapproved of Israel’s military action, according to the Gallup poll.

The latest polling results are from a survey carried out from March 1 to March 20, according to Gallup.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,139 people in Israel, according to Israeli officials. More than 32,000 Palestinians , mainly women and children have been killed and more than 73,000 others have been injured in Gaza since Oct. 7, amid Israel’s ongoing ground operations and aerial bombardment of the strip, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Approval of Israel’s actions has declined by 18% among both Democrats and independents, and by 7% among Republicans. In previous polling, independents — who are now more likely to oppose the military action — were divided.



A picture taken from southern Israel bordering the Gaza Strip on Dec. 22, 2023, shows an Israeli army tank rolling past debris of buildings in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles with the Hamas militant group. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the situation in the Middle East is at 27%, according to the Gallup poll, but Biden’s overall job approval rating remains at 40%, compared with 37% in October and November surveys.

“The issue does not register highly when Americans are asked to name the most important problem facing the U.S. Nor does it rank highly when Americans rate each of several international issues as critical threats to U.S. vital interests. It could hurt the president by dampening turnout among would-be Biden voters who care deeply about the issue and are upset with his handling of the situation,” Gallup said in a news release.

The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution on Monday calling for a cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, marking the first time since October that the U.S. has not vetoed a cease-fire resolution in the chamber. The U.S. abstained from voting to allow it to pass.

The United Nations and the international community have called for a cease-fire but a deal between Israel and Hamas has not been reached.

The conflict remains top of mind for Americans, according to the poll, with 74% of U.S. adults saying they are following news of the Israeli-Hamas situation closely.

“Disapproval of Israel’s military action is similar regardless of how much attention Americans are paying to the conflict. However, those paying less attention are more likely than their counterparts to have no opinion on the matter, resulting in lower approval than seen among people paying greater attention,” Gallup said in a news release.

All three major party groups in the U.S. have become less supportive of Israel’s actions in Gaza than they were in November.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has become dire with aid groups raising alarms over the conditions Palestinians are currently facing. Aid groups have expressed widespread frustration over the lack of aid entering Gaza with Israeli restrictions in place.

Doctors with aid organizations described an “unimaginable situation” at one hospital earlier this week, with patients suffering from serious malnutrition and dying from infections.

A protestor yelling in support of Palestinians is taken out of the crowd as US President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Atlanta, March 9, 2024. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

A report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification initiative said a famine may occur in north Gaza between mid-March and the end of May unless an immediate cease-fire occurs so that essential food and supplies can be delivered consistently.

